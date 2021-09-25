CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Bautista adopts horribly abused puppy, offers 5K to find culprit

By Patrick Reilly
Page Six
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor and former pro wrestler Dave Bautista has decided to adopt a three-month-old dog who was horribly abused after the puppy’s tragic story melted his heart. The ex-WWE star, known for his role as Drax the Destroyer in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, had heard about the neglected pup, named Sage, from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, which shared her wrenching story online this month, in a post that quickly went viral.

Fightful

Dave Bautista Adopts Puppy And Names Her Penny After Seeking Justice For The Neglected Dog

Dave Bautista has welcomed a new member into his family. On September 16, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay posted to their Facebook page that 3-month-old Sage was brought in by a Good Samaritan who noticed the young pup eating garbage on their drive home. She was presented with a metal chain embedded and hanging from her neck. The Society immediately prepped her for surgery and removed the chain.
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Star Dave Bautista Adopts Neglected Puppy

Dave Bautista is the wrestler-turned-actor best known for playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he was recently seen starring in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead and is one of the many big names who will be featured in Denis Villeneuve highly-anticipated upcoming Dune adaptation. The actor is also an animal lover and made headlines back in 2019 for adopting two abandoned Pitbulls from an animal shelter. Well, it appears Bautista's household is growing as he just adopted another neglected pup this week.
