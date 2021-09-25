Dave Bautista adopts horribly abused puppy, offers 5K to find culprit
Actor and former pro wrestler Dave Bautista has decided to adopt a three-month-old dog who was horribly abused after the puppy’s tragic story melted his heart. The ex-WWE star, known for his role as Drax the Destroyer in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, had heard about the neglected pup, named Sage, from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, which shared her wrenching story online this month, in a post that quickly went viral.pagesix.com
