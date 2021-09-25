Rhode Island House That Inspired 'The Conjuring' Goes on Sale for $1.2 Million USD

The Rhode Island home that inspired the events of James Wan’s The Conjuring is on the real estate market for $1.2 million USD. Located on eight acres at 1677 Round Top Road in Burrillville, Rhode Island, the property is a farmhouse that boasts 3,000 square feet, three bedrooms and one and one-half bathrooms. In 1971, late paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren claimed that the farmhouse — owned by the Perron family at the time — was being haunted by a witch named Bathsheba Sherman, who died in the 19th century and cursed the land.