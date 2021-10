OREM – Utah Valley is set to host New Mexico State, on Saturday, Sep. 25, in Lockhart Arena. The match is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. This marks the 18th matchup on the court as the Wolverines hold an 15-2 record against the Lopes all-time. UVU took two of three matchups last season, including a 3-1 win in the WAC Volleyball Tournament semifinals.