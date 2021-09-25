Hoorman: Corn brace roots: What do they tell us?
The 2021 crop year has been quite variable. A dry winter/spring followed by periods of excess rain and dry hot weather has caused considerable plant stress. Corn plants typically give us many tell-tale signs of soil conditions. One current debate is about the purpose of corn brace roots. Corn brace roots help keep the plant upright and also help with nutrient, water and gas exchange. Shallow planted corn utilizes brace roots to prevent the corn from lodging. So, brace roots are at least beneficial for maintaining corn yields.www.crescent-news.com
