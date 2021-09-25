CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoorman: Corn brace roots: What do they tell us?

By Hoorman Soil Health Services
 9 days ago

The 2021 crop year has been quite variable. A dry winter/spring followed by periods of excess rain and dry hot weather has caused considerable plant stress. Corn plants typically give us many tell-tale signs of soil conditions. One current debate is about the purpose of corn brace roots. Corn brace roots help keep the plant upright and also help with nutrient, water and gas exchange. Shallow planted corn utilizes brace roots to prevent the corn from lodging. So, brace roots are at least beneficial for maintaining corn yields.

Weaver serving on Farm Bureau policy development committee

COLUMBUS — Chris Weaver of Lyons is serving on the 2021 Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Policy Development Committee. The committee collects and organizes public policy recommendations from county Farm Bureaus and presents the final policy suggestions to be voted on by Ohio Farm Bureau’s delegates during the state annual meeting in December.
Leaf Peepers, Rejoice! What science tells us about fall colors

Fall is all about getting cozy, and there’s nothing more cozy than seeing the landscape painted with vibrant autumn reds, oranges and yellows. (Well, except maybe when you look out your window late at night in the winter and see everything blanketed in a fresh snowfall, illuminated only by a dim streetlight, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.)
Food commodities to be distributed in Defiance

Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. Pickup will be inside the building. Food items for distribution include: orange juice, tomato juice, beef stew, spaghetti sauce, applesauce, green beans, vegetable soup, vegetable oil, flour, egg noodles, spaghetti noodles, elbow macaroni, macaroni and cheese, Toastee O's, crispy rice cereal, raisins, shelf stable milk, butter, fresh eggs, orange juice singles, frozen blueberries, split chicken breast and ground beef.
