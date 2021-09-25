CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Creek fights mistakes, comes through late to upend Chatfield on homecoming weekend

By Luke Zahlmann luke.zahlmann@gazette.com
Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomecoming is supposed to be an easier game. From high school to college, teams routinely schedule a weaker team on the acclaimed weekend. Not 4A No. 2 Pine Creek, though. The Eagles chose instead to challenge themselves with a top-five opponent in 4A's No. 4 Chatfield. Penalties nearly cost them a win, but they pulled through late for a 28-22 win at home to continue their perfect season.

