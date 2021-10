Cesario Martinez-Chavez, 60, Liberty Center, was arraigned on a charge of second OVI in 10 years and was found guilty. He was fined $750, given six points on his license and sentenced to 180 days jail with 170 days suspended if he maintains no OVI violations for two years. Martinez-Chavez must report to CCNO by 7 a.m., Oct. 1 for the 10 days incarceration.