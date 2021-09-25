Hispanic Heritage Month is time to celebrate
Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 to Oct. 15) is the one moment in the year that undeniably belongs to us, Hispanics, Latino and Latinas and Latinx, as a unified community. The Hispanic community in the U.S. is undeniably driving economic growth and shaping the culture of this country. Hispanics represent about 61 million people or 18.1 percent of the population, a third of whom are younger than 18. By 2050, one quarter of the population is projected to be Hispanic.www.santafenewmexican.com
