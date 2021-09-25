CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding, OH

Paulding Health Dept. paying individuals $100 to get COVID vax

Crescent-News
 9 days ago

PAULDING — The Paulding County Health Department, 800 E. Perry St., Paulding, is offering an incentive for any individuals 12 and over who receive the COVID-19 vaccine. According to a recent report from the health department, “Each vaccination recipient can receive a $100 VISA reward card for receiving their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single dose of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine at the health department.”

