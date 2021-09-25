Defiance County common pleas

Michael Wroblewski, 56, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a 12-month prison term with credit for 54 days served in jail while his case was pending. He failed to report his change of address as required by his sexual offender status, and also has a prior conviction for failure to provide notice of change of address.