Sherwood man sentenced to prison in sexual abuse case
A Sherwood man has been sentenced to prison in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on separate felony cases, including one involving sexual abuse allegations. Logan Hasch, 22, was given prison terms totaling 53 months by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of abduction with a sexual motivation, a third-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.www.crescent-news.com
