Hornish family reunion held in Archbold

ARCHBOLD — The 85th Hornish family reunion was held Sept. 5, at Ruihley Park Pavilion in Archbold. The Sam Hornish Jr. Family was in charge, and 25 people attended. Kara Hornish offered a prayer before the meal. A short meeting was held and the minutes and treasurer’s report from last year were read by Kara Hornish. Connie Colwell made the motion to have the 2022 gathering at the same place and time. Susan Hurtt seconded the motion.