PRINCETON — The Princeton Camera Club will have an exhibition of roughly 70 unique images taken by the members of the club for a recent in-house competition. The images were divided into categories for judging, and a first, second, and third place ribbon has been awarded in each category. There will also be a “Best of Show” award. The exhibition is open to the public from September 22 – October 15 at: Associated Photography, located at 813 Mercer St. in Princeton from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

PRINCETON, WV ・ 9 DAYS AGO