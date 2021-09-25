Defiance High School Homecoming Court
Defiance High School will celebrate Homecoming on Oct. 1, with the crowning of the king and queen in a pregame ceremony prior to its football contest against Lima Bath. The dance will be held Oct. 2. This year's court includes, from left: crown bearer, Elena Rubio; junior attendants, Caden Hazelton and Ameli Hernandez; senior candidates, Dominic Tracy and Taryn Vukadinovich, Gabriel Wilfong and Regan Nelson and Wade Liffick and Peyton Kessler; sophomore attendants, Chase Lattimer and Victoria Baden; freshman attendants, Carvelle Tracy and Samantha Hohenberger; and crown bearer, Raymi Carr.
