Severino pitched two scoreless innings against the Rangers on Tuesday, allowing two hits and striking out two. In his first major-league game action since 2019, Severino gave up a double and a single but no runs while covering the final two frames of a New York victory. The right-hander registered five swinging strikes among his 30 pitches and averaged 94 mph on his fastball, per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. The velocity was a few ticks below his norm prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery, but that isn't necessarily a concern considering Severino's long layoff. He's expected to continue working out of the bullpen for the remainder of the campaign as he gets re-acquainted with pitching to big-league hitters.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO