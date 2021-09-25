Historic brick home in Frederick closes at $1.1 million

Built in 1886, the historic brick home at 225 E. Second St., Frederick, is last week’s top house. Listed at $1.25 million, it closed at $1.1 million. The home features classic moldings throughout, hardwood floors, a formal living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room with a wine refrigerator, a chef’s eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and easy access to the courtyard. A main level spacious suite would make ideal in-law quarters. The urban courtyard features a koi pond, stone bar, brick and slate patio, fenced backyard, a two-car detached garage with three additional parking spaces, and strolling distance to downtown amenities.