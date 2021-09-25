Big second half helps White Plains defeat Elmore County
WHITE PLAINS — Walker O’Steen scored four touchdowns and Dylan Barksdale scored twice helping White Plains defeat Elmore County 42-28. O’Steen and Barksdale helped the Wildcats overcome an early injury to starting quarterback Hayden Howard. O’Steen had 23 carries for 311 yards. He ran for 153 yards in the first half. Barksdale added 54 rushing yards on nine carries. The Wildcats rushed for 384 yards as a team winning their homecoming game.www.annistonstar.com
