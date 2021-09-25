CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellborn, FL

Prep football: Wellborn flexes its muscle in dominating Hamilton

WELLBORN — Early-season growing pains have turned into mid-season success on The Hill.

Wellborn proved it Friday night in a dominating 52-14 win over Hamilton.

An inexperienced Panthers team opened the season with a brutal three-game stretch against Anniston, Ohatchee and Saks. They lost all three, but showed improvement each week.

“We just had a tough start,” Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith said. “When you play Anniston, Ohatchee and Saks right in a row right there, you get broke in fast, and that’s what happened to them.”

It’s shown the last two weeks as the Panthers have racked up 109 points in blowout victories over Pleasant Valley and Hamilton.

“We have gotten better,” Smith said. “We said this at the first of the year that we had to get them some experience, and they got some experience against three really tough teams, and it’s starting to pay off for them.”

The Panthers’ starters rolled up 387 yards and scored touchdowns on all seven of their drives against Hamilton. After Grayson Johnson’s 1-yard quarterback sneak put Wellborn up 45-14 with 9:20 left in the third quarter, the group spent the rest of the night cheering on their teammates.

Jesse Lewis, who had a 48-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, led Wellborn’s rushing attack with 146 yards on 10 carries. He wasn’t the only Panther who had a big night, however, as Wellborn showcased plenty of offensive firepower.

What to know

—Johnson finished the game 4 of 5 passing for 63 yards. He threw touchdown passes on back-to-back drives — the first a 22-yarder to Beau Neely and the second a 24-yarder to Xavier Parker. Parker carried the ball six times for 100 yards. He scored on runs of 10 and 60 yards. Neely hauled in two passes for 32 yards.

—Omarian Curry finished with three carries for 48 yards. His final carry of the night resulted in a 46-yard touchdown. Kevin Clark finished with four carries for 23 yards and caught a 7-yard pass from Johnson.

—Wellborn’s reserves kept the points coming. Ahmad Noel’s 33-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter set the final score.

—On defense, Logan Nelson had two sacks and Ethan Carroll recovered a fumble.

—Hamilton quarterback Matthew Coleman scored both of the Aggies’ touchdowns, the first on a 49-yard run and the second on a 4-yard run. He finished with 78 rushing yards on 14 carries and completed 6 of 19 passes for 66 yards.

Who said

—Smith on Wellborn’s offense: “The guys that we got playing this year, they were on the team last year, but the only time that they got in is when we were ahead of somebody. They had to get used to playing a four-quarter game and define leadership and everything else that went along with it. Now it’s coming together.”

—Wellborn (2-3, 1-2 Class 3A, Region 5) travels to Glencoe next week to take on the 0-5 Yellow Jackets.

