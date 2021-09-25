Bringing the farm to you: The Cottage begins a delivery service

Marlene Knight stands next to her van Monday that is used to deliver food for The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Company. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Individuals in the community will see a white delivery van adorned with a little cottage on its roof gracing the streets of Owensboro and Daviess County in the near future.

Marlene Knight, owner of The Cottage, located at 6869 Kentucky 56, has expanded her business to include deliveries, and not just of the products she and her staff create at the bakery company and farm stand.

Cottage Market Direct is a new service Knight is offering, in which she partners with area farms and vendors to deliver fresh, locally-grown items to members of the community.

Cottage Market Direct operates from a different website than The Cottage itself. Those who are interested can order items by midnight on Wednesday to have them delivered anywhere in Daviess County on Friday.

Current vendors include Cecil Farms, Goat Ridge Farm, Niko’s Bakery, Reid’s Orchard, Hill View Farms, Big Turkey Foot Coffee, along with items from The Cottage itself.

The Cottage operates an establishment between the Sorgho and West Louisville communities.

After starting renovations in 2019, Knight converted the quaint, 1,000-square-foot home that’s been part of the Knight family farm for a century into a slice of rural retail and restaurant.

Knight, who spent 10 years as director of catering at the Galt House in Louisville, said she and her husband David, a retired pilot, moved from Jefferson County to his family’s Daviess County farm nine years ago.

Knight said this new delivery service is especially important now that the regional farmer’s market has closed for the season.

“It’s like a mobile farmer’s market,” she said, adding that she hopes to add more vendors in the future.

Vendors who participate receive the orders by Thursday, and drop them off at The Cottage, which then are delivered to patrons.

This service is also helpful while the pandemic is still a threat to the area, she said.

Those who want to have items delivered just pay a flat $5 fee, and bags will be delivered to their doorstep. Knight just asks that those who have a delivery the next week to just leave the previous week’s bag on the doorstep so it can be recycled.

“The idea is to get locally produced and grown products delivered to your door, which is what we are all about: promoting our farming community here in Owensboro and Daviess County,” Knight said.

Currently the delivery service offers soups, bakery items entrees and sides, coffee, jams, spreads and honey, dips and snacks, grains and granola, as well as a number of meat items and eggs from Hill View Farms. There are also plants and herbs and produce through Cecil Farms.

To order through Cottage Market Direct visit the website https://cottage-market-direct.myshopify.com/.

For more information about The Cottage and Cottage Market Direct, visit its Facebook page at TheCottageHwy56.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse @messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315