Having that all-important "define the relationship" talk with your partner can feel like the most difficult conversation you'll have in a relationship. But there's another conversation that's important to have at the beginning of a partnership that can feel just as intimidating: talking about dealbreakers. Bringing up nonnegotiables in a relationship requires vulnerability and confidence, and it can be a tricky talk to know how to start. Ensuring both parties (or more, if you're into that) in a relationship are nurtured and respected is important, so knowing what someone's dealbreakers are can help you get a better sense of what's important to them at the core of a relationship and can help your partner understand where you're coming from as well. In order to make the conversation as painless as possible, we spoke with radio host and relationship therapist Jamie Bronstein, LCSW, for the full scope on dealbreakers.

