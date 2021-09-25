Prep football: Weaver falls on road to unbeaten Georgia prep team

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

ROME, Ga. — Weaver fell at unbeaten Armuchee (Ga.) 45-7 on Friday.

The Bearcats (1-4) offered a challenge in the second half when they were down 14-0. Weaver scored on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Gooden to Jayden Sturkie. Gooden added the extra point to make it 14-7.

The Bearcats tried an onsides kick, but Armuchee (4-0) recovered. They scored quickly on a 54-yard touchdown run by Alex Wright to increase the lead to 21-7.

Armuchee led 28-7 at halftime and received the kickoff to start the third quarter, but Weaver tried another onsides kick. The Bearcats recovered this one but couldn't convert it into any points.