Almost five years since the exit of former Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Bo Ryan, the Badgers are firmly in the age of Greg Gard. That said, the two tenures look very similar with their patent swing offense often run by caricatures of their predecessors. But a notable difference is the fact that all players on the roster from here on out will have been scouted and recruited by Gard rather than Ryan, who landed iconic players like Sam Dekker and Bronson Koenig.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO