LOS ANGELES -- Privately, some of the Brewers confided that it was an odd final week of the regular season. After pushing so hard for five-plus months, they wrapped up their division and locked into the National League’s No. 2 seed with six games to go, so they used a trip to St. Louis and L.A. to rest and get lined up the way they wanted for an NL Division Series showdown against the Braves.

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO