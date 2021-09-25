Why the humble sweet pea has a cult following – and how to grow them

The Royal Horticultural Society’s Plant of the Year competition is the gardening equivalent of a parliamentary vote. As thousands of visitors feast on the floral extravaganza in the Great Pavilion, 100 or so top horticulturalists, mainly specialists who judge or trial plants for the RHS, gather to vote for their favourite new plant. Hands are raised and counted before a (hopefully) worthy winner is announced. Judges are definitely swayed by their own specialist interests, so the Woody Plant Committee will inevitably veer towards a shrub (five have won since the competition began in 2010). The Tender Plant Committee will always pick the half-hardies, and the fruit specialists will rave about anything that produces an edible mouthful.

GARDENING ・ 10 DAYS AGO