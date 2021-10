On our way back from vacation, my then-boyfriend Tyler* and I were stuck at a Beijing airport. Our connecting flight was delayed by two hours and they wouldn't let us off the plane. That's when I heard him frustratedly say, "Man, I'm really not a fan of the Chinese." Whether he meant for me to hear or not doesn't matter—I did hear it and should've said something. But I was too scared to start a fight before a 14-hour flight. Instead, I sat there quietly, pretending not to hear.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO