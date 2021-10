Britain has a livelier garden-design scene than anywhere else in the world, yet its reputation abroad – particularly in the United States – is that British gardens remain stuck in a cottage-garden time warp of polite pastel flowers and nostalgic escapism. That stereotype, far from the reality, is one of the reasons why I wanted to write a book about the work of Tom Stuart-Smith, published by the transatlantic company Thames & Hudson (its name a reference to the rivers in London and New York).

