CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

The seven friends you need in your life (and those you don’t)

By Katie Russell
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo quote the Beatles, we get by with a little help from our friends. The aftermath of the pandemic has made us feel even more keenly the mental health benefits of seeing and hugging loved ones. Friendship has long been linked to staving off depression, improving heart health, reducing loneliness...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Marilynn Champion: “You need to focus on your life after you heal”

You need to focus on your life after you heal.. Don’t allow yourself to give into your fears. Buy a new piece of clothing or shoes that you will wear the day after the doctor tells you the cancer is gone. Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions...
CANCER
psychologytoday.com

When You or Your Child Doesn't Have Close Friends

If you've long lacked friends, decide whether to work harder to find kindred spirits or commit to changing something about how you interact. You might try a trial balloon: asking a question that's just one notch more intimate and see if the person reciprocates. Sometimes, you or your child needs...
KIDS
ocmomblog.com

This Is What to Do When You Are Too Embarrassed to Ask Your Friends for Help

No one is an island entire unto itself. Everyone is a piece of the whole, a part of the earth…. This is a hard saying for people who have been taught to believe in independence as a virtue. You are supposed to pull yourself up by your bootstraps. You are supposed to deal with your own problems. When the going gets tough, the tough version of you is supposed to get going. You are supposed to man up, even if you are a woman. Let’s not overthink it. The bottom line is that you are to carry your own burden and not pawn it off on someone else. That’s the American way. Duane wasn’t an American.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Dunbar
nolangroupmedia.com

Do you know your requirements and purpose in life?

If you know what God uniquely gifted and purposed you to do then the question about what you should be doing is answered very quickly. Knowing what are talents and skill set is provides us a complete foundation for happiness and direction for our lives. Talking with individuals can often...
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

The 3 Main Reasons People Stay Single

Little to no research has previously been done on examining why people remain single. In one study, participants were interviewed or given structured questions asking them to indicate why they remained single. In the second, men and women indicated which of 76 reasons would be most likely to keep them...
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

What Does Adult ADHD Feel Like?

Adults with ADHD often feel misunderstood and judged by others. It is difficult for people without ADHD to understand the challenges it poses. "Food poisoning" offers an example of an experience most people have had that helps show how something good can be noxious. I’m a clinical psychologist by trade,...
MENTAL HEALTH
HelloGiggles

8 Ways to Help a Loved One With Anxiety, According to Psychologists

Did you know that according to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America, 40 million adults in the U.S. are affected by anxiety disorders per year? That's basically the entire population of California, which makes up nearly 20 percent of our country's population. But what exactly is anxiety? When anxiety...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Physical Health#Life Satisfaction#Beatles#The University Of Exeter#Oxford University#New York University#Mri
psychologytoday.com

The Top 4 Reasons We Cheat On Our Romantic Partners

Our cravings for excitement, danger, and uncertainty can make it hard for us to resist a secret, adrenaline-boosting fling. Modern culture gives us plenty of opportunities to meet people we may fall for. Infidelity can sometimes be a sign that there is a problem with your relationship. Being unfaithful sometimes...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Don't let life prevent you from living

With busy schedules and lifestyles, keeping your mind, body and soul healthy can be a major challenge. However, don’t let the hectic pace of life keep you from living yours to the fullest. There are small things you can do that will leave you feeling energetic and upbeat. Exercise not...
AGRICULTURE
Desiring God

You Don’t Need More Self-Love

After one quarter of a century at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Pastor John looked back and reflected on one of the most troubling trends he followed in Christianity. It was the trend of self-esteem and self-love, big in the 1970s and 80s. Self-esteem was said to be the key to Christian love: love yourself more, and then you will be able to love others more effectively. But such a model was a distortion. Actually, what the Bible demands from Christians is far more radical than self-esteem. It’s more radical because the Bible does not call us to love ourselves more, but to love others with the same earnestness and zeal that we already love ourselves with. This more radical calling to love is such a high and demanding calling, Pastor John will come right out and call this revelation utterly “devastating” — devastating because it really renders Christianity to be “an impossible religion.” Here’s Pastor John, explaining in one of his 2005 sermons.
RELIGION
Psych Centra

Why Unloved Daughters May Fall for People with Narcissistic Tendencies

If you felt unloved during childhood, there are many reasons why you might attract partners with narcissistic tendencies in adulthood. Our childhood experiences play a major role in how we navigate life and relationships as adults. Specifically for daughters who felt unloved as a child, they may fall for partners...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Longevity
Telegraph

We are ever more aware of the cognitive benefits of reading, but simple joy is still the greatest

The Duchess of Cornwall, who seems to have an unobtrusive talent for doing good in a way that is kind, useful and refreshingly devoid of virtue-signalling, has become the patron of Silver Stories, a charity that matches primary schoolchildren (Silver Readers) with older people (Silver Listeners) via a weekly telephone call, monitored by a teacher or parent, during which the children read aloud a short story or poem. The children gain confidence and fluency, as well as the challenge of selecting a new story or poem each week; the adults have the pleasure of engaging with a young reader.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ScienceAlert

9-Year Study Reveals The Lasting Effects Childhood Trauma Has on Adult Relationships

An ongoing study among more than 2,000 adults in the Netherlands has found childhood maltreatment is associated with lower quality relationships later in life.  Past research has also found childhood abuse or neglect can lead to insecure attachment patterns in adulthood, but the current study goes further and suggests these issues arise primarily from severe depression associated with that childhood trauma. The large cohort has been tracked for nearly a decade already. In the first, second, fourth, and sixth years of the study, researchers assessed participants for depression and anxiety. In the fourth year, the presence of childhood maltreatment was also evaluated....
EDUCATION
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
The Independent

What to eat before bed if you want a good night’s sleep – and what to avoid

[This article was originally published in 2017]Lavender on your pillow, avoiding all digital screens, meditation - there are seemingly endless ways that supposedly promise a good night’s sleep.But according to sleep expert Sammy Margo, it could be as simple as eating the right foods before bed. Margo, author of The Good Sleep Guide, revealed how not only can certain foods help us drift off, but the wrong ones can keep us up.New research by Simba Sleep has revealed that over two thirds (69 per cent) of Brits feel sleep-deprived, and our love of spicy foods, caffeine and alcohol may hold...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Sleep Better And Wake Up More Rested

Americans are exhausted–according to The Sleep Foundation, nearly 40% of all adults report getting less than the recommended seven hours minimum of sleep per night, and almost half of all Americans say they feel sleepy throughout the day the majority of the week. While there are supplements you can take that will help with relaxation and winding down after a long day, your waking routine is just as much a player in what kind of rest you get. What are some changes you can make to your daily routine that will help you get quality sleep?
LIFESTYLE
parentherald.com

Heartbroken Childless Couple Return Adopted Daughter as Birth Parents Changed Minds

A childless couple from Virginia was left heartbroken after they were forced to return their adopted daughter to her biological parents because they changed their minds. Chris and Sarah Howell have been having a hard time conceiving a baby, so they turned to adoption to fulfill their dreams of having a family. Sarah relayed that they were thrilled to be matched with a newborn and enjoyed their new baby for five days when an unexpected call broke her heart.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy