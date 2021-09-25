HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Coleman crushes Oconto Falls; Vanden Bush breaks record

(WFRV) – Several key matchups defined conference races Friday night among the small schools, headlined by Coleman making a statement in the Northwoods and Luxemburg-Casco’s Isaac Vanden Bush propelling the Spartans into a crucial final stretch with a record-breaking performance.

Here’s a look at Friday’s results:

Luxemburg-Casco 38, Marinette 14: Senior running back Isaac Vanden Bush broke the school record with his 36th career touchdown run in the first quarter. Vanden Bush has played just two seasons at running back and is coming off a meniscus tear, but reached the 20-TD mark on the season in the first half against the Marines.

Wrightstown 16, Little Chute 0

Denmark 41, Menominee (MI) 7

Coleman 54, Oconto Falls 8: Coleman rallied for 54 unanswered points to come out on top in the undefeated matchup, taking control of the Northwoods Conference at 6-0.

KLC 42, Kiel 28: Kiel led much of the way before Robby Michael and the KLC offense kicked it into gear, rallying to defeat their conference rivals.

Freedom 21, Waupaca 10

Seymour 20, Fox Valley Lutheran 7

Brillion 10, New Holstein 7

Two Rivers 46, Valders 6

Southern Door 40, Clintonville 14

Kewaunee 27, Bonduel 1 2

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.