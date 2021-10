Michael Gandolfini has an entirely new respect for his father, the late James Gandolfini, and the commitment he had to his iconic role of Tony Soprano in The Sopranos. "He so was not Tony," the 22-year-old actor, who will star as a young Tony Soprano in prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, told The New York Times. "The only insight that I think I gained was deep pride in him. I'm exhausted after three months — you did that for nine years?"

