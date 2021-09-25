CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stockton, CA

Suspect In Custody After Fatal Stabbing In Stockton

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoZwk_0c7ZIcmo00

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities arrested a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man along East Rose Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said on Friday.

Officers responded to reports of a physical fight in the area when a man broke into the home of someone he knew shortly after noon.

According to police, a 47-year-old man was found stabbed at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect—later identified as James Ortega, 32—allegedly carjacked a delivery truck and fled the area before officers arrived.

When they later located and attempted to stop him, Ortega fled and led officers on a short pursuit, according to police.

He eventually stopped and was taken into custody in the area of Morada Lane and Caywood Drive.

Ortega was booked into the county jail on charges of homicide, carjacking and evading.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Man Stabbed At Yuba County Home; Suspect Sought

EAST LINDA (CBS13) — Detectives are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man at his Linda home, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday. Detectives said the stabbing happened Friday afternoon along the 1800 block of Kenwood Way. (credit: Yuba County Sheriff’s Office) According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect—wearing all black clothing, a mask, and a hat with the hood of his sweater pulled over it—approached a home and stabbed the resident who opened the door. Ring video shows the moments before this attack. It starts like any other delivery, with the man dressed in black holding an iPhone box...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person Shot In Foot At South Sacramento Apartment Complex

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person at an apartment complex on 49th Avenue, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was shot in the foot. This happened at around 3 p.m. There was no suspect description available, but deputies were actively searching the area for the gunman. Anyone with information is advised to contact the sheriff’s office.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two Men Shot And Killed In Oak Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people were shot and killed in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento early Friday morning. According to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson, around 1 a .m., officers responded to the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue on reports of a shooting.  There, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims have been identified as adult males. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The area of the shooting is near Sacramento High School. A family member of one of the victims talked to CBS13. They say Devante Memminger, 26, was shot and killed. Police have not confirmed the identities of the victims. Detectives have taken over the investigation. They will be at the scene of the shooting for much of the day — processing evidence. No suspects or motives in the shooting have been identified.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Sacramento Residents Who Stopped In Madera For Gas Suspected Of Shooting, Killing Man

MADERA (CBS13) — Police say two Sacramento residents, including a 17-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Madera last weekend. Madera police say, back on Sunday, Kalon Bolden was shot and killed during a fight on Gateway Drive. Investigators believe the suspects had stopped in Madera for gas while on their way to Sacramento. For some reason, the suspects ended up about a block away from the gas station and that’s where Bolden was killed. On Friday, Madera police announced that two Sacramento residents, 27-year-old Phoenix Allianic-Obrien and a 17-year-old boy, had been arrested in connection to Bolden’s killing. A gun that was believed to have been the murder weapon was also recovered in the arrests, police say. Detectives are still seeking one other person of interest. Both Allianic-Obrien and the 17-year-old boy are Sacramento-area gang members, police say.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

2 Men Linked To 2 North Highlands Homicide Cases, Detectives Say

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Detectives say they have made arrests in connection to two 2021 North Highlands-area homicides – and two of the suspects are linked to both cases. On Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced they had arrested several suspects for a Jan. 9 shooting that left 15-year-old Dezay Richard dead and a March 9 shooting that killed 19-year-old Brian Sotelo. In the January shooting, which happened around 8 p.m. along the 3900 block of Renick Way, three men were arrested: 31-year-old Jerrin Ranell Norman, 31-year-old Gabrielle Danielle McDaniel, and 25-year-old Gene Gibson. A total of four suspects were arrested in connection to the March 9 shooting, which happened near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Harrison Street. Both Norman and Gibson have been linked to the March 9 shooting, detectives say, along with 29-year-old William Edward Tardy and 27-year-old Desmon Damon Pierceson. All five suspects are being held at Sacramento County Jail without bail.
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Teen, 17, Arrested For Old Sacramento Shooting That Injured 2

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A teenager is in custody for a shooting that stemmed from a fight in Old Sacramento, police said on Thursday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, the suspect—a 17-year-old male—was arrested Wednesday and booked into juvenile hall on felony assault charges. The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Monday at 2nd and K streets. Two men were found shot and taken to the hospital. Sacramento police said the two men were last reported to be in stable condition. Investigators say the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident that happened during an altercation between two groups. A motive has not yet been identified. Investigators say they do not believe there are any outstanding suspects. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fatal Car Crash In Robbins Kills Vacaville Man

ROBBINS (CBS13) — Two cars collided in Robbins Friday night, killing a 27-year-old man from Vacaville, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP received several calls just before 9 p.m. regarding a car crash on Highway 113 near Pelger Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased man was driving southbound on Highway 113 in a Ford Focus when he crossed over the highway’s centerline and sideswiped another car driving northbound. This second car was identified as a Ford F-150, being driven by Rodrigo Ramos Torres, 34, at around 55 miles per hour. After the initial collision, the Ford Focus then struck the leading edge of a trailer being towed by Torres’ Ford F-150. The driver of the Ford Focus was pronounced dead on the scene by the responding CHP officers and has yet to be identified. Currently, it is unknown whether the deceased driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, however, Torres was confirmed to have been sober. The section of Highway 113 where the accident took place was then closed later that night in order to clear the approximate 1,000-foot debris field. The identity of the deceased driver of the Ford Focus will be released by the Sutter County Coroner once he is identified.
CBS Sacramento

Constance Addison, Convicted In Hit-And-Run Death Of Yuba City Teen, Sentenced To 15 Years To Life In Prison

SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — The Yuba City woman convicted of second-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a 13-year-old boy has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. Constance Addison had been found guilty on all counts by a jury back in August for the death of Alec Flores. Prosecutors said Addison was drunk when she hit and killed Flores along Franklin Road back in October 2019. She had a blood-alcohol level of .24 – three times the legal limit. Addison’s three children were also in the car at the time of the deadly incident, prosecutors said. On Friday, the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office announced that the defense filed a motion for a new trial but it was denied. Addison was then sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.
YUBA CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Traffic Stop Leads To Police Finding Gun, Drugs In Vehicle

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A person has been arrested after a traffic stop in Stockton after a gun and drugs were found in their car Wednesday night. Stockton police say, around 8:45 p.m., officers pulled over someone along the 1700 block of West Fremont Street. Exactly what prompted the traffic stop was not disclosed, but officers say they then searched the vehicle. Police say a firearm and ammunition, along with drugs suspected of being for sale, were found inside. Police have since arrested 30-year-old Krystal Mares-Rivera on weapons and narcotics charges.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Douse Car Fire Next To Old North Sacramento Apartment Complex

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Investigators are looking into what caused a car to catch fire near an Old North Sacramento apartment complex early Thursday morning. The fire started around 4:15 a.m. on El Monte Avenue, south of Arden Way. Firefighters went to work quickly and contained the flames, but a side of the apartment complex was damaged. No injuries were reported.
CBS Sacramento

Rosemont Home Damaged In Fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A fire damaged a home in Rosemont early Friday afternoon. Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene off of Achates Circle a little before 2 p.m. Firefighters knocked down the flames quickly. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/5VpQvsUDyA — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) October 1, 2021 Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
ROSEMONT, CA
CBS Sacramento

Underwear Found On Multiple Cars In North Oak Park Area

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Pairs of underwear have been showing up on cars in the north Oak Park area since the start of September. It started on September 4 when Caity Maple found a pair of women’s underwear on her car. She “laughed it off” and told CBS13 she believed she “knew something was up, but I thought…maybe nothing.” When it happened a second time within a week, she said she knew something wasn’t right but wasn’t convinced it was worth reporting the incidents to the Sacramento Police Department. Instead, she took a photo and posted it in neighborhood groups online. The response...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Multiple Bullets Hit Vehicle In Highway 99 Car-To-Car Shooting In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a car-to-car shooting that happened on Highway 99 in South Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday evening. No one was hurt in the shooting, but investigators said the victims’ vehicle was hit by multiple bullets. Two people were inside the car at the time it was shot. The suspect vehicle was described as a newer model Honda Civic. No other suspect information was available. The shooting forced a brief closure of southbound 99 at Mack Road at around 8 p.m. The lanes have since reopened. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elverta Teens Charged With Trying To Kill Their Mother, Brother Appear In Court

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two Elverta teen boys charged with trying to kill their mother and brother faced a judge Thursday. The brazen crime was detailed for the first time in court. A judge revealed a baseball bat and a knife were used in this brutal attack. The older brother called 9-1-1 immediately afterward to admit to the crime. A rare juvenile court appearance was broadcast online. The two brothers—just 13 and 16 years old—were charged with attempted murder after deputies say they used a baseball bat and a knife in an attack on their mother and 10 year old brother. Attorney Jennifer Mouzis says...
ELVERTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Juveniles Arrested After Mother, Son Found Critically Injured In Elverta

ELVERTA (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating after an Elverta woman and a boy were critically injured — allegedly by another family member. Around 11 a.m. Monday, a male juvenile called 9-1-1 reporting that he had hurt his mother and his young brother. When Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene in the area of El Modena and El Reno avenues they found the two victims who were in need of medical attention. Deputies detained the caller and a second juvenile. They haven’t said how the second juvenile is related to the caller. On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced that the two brothers detained – aged 13 and 16 – had been arrested and booked into juvenile hall. Both are facing attempted homicide charges. The extent of the victims’ injuries has not been released. Both are listed in critical condition at the hospital. Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.
ELVERTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Auburn Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Numerous Women

AUBURN (CBS13) — An Auburn man was arrested this week for indecent exposure and sexual battery, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday. Anthony Steven Rodriguez, 26, was taken into custody on Wednesday. Investigators say Rodriguez gave a woman a ride in North Auburn on June 18. He allegedly parked his car in a church parking lot and exposed himself to the woman before he sexually battered her. He reportedly introduced himself to the woman as “Wicked.” A similar incident happened on September 24. According to the sheriff’s office, Rodriguez parked his car next to a separate woman at the North Fork Veterinary Clinic and again exposed himself. Rodriguez allegedly masturbated while filming himself and the woman’s reaction. Later that same day, Rodriguez parked next to another woman at the Auburn Public Library and did the same thing, investigators say. The sheriff’s office said Rodriguez is the suspect in various other similar incidents in the county. Deputies are looking for any other additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Damage From DUI Suspect Puts Historic Coloma Bridge Out Of Commission

COLOMA (CBS13) – A suspected DUI crash has left RVs virtually stranded at an El Dorado County campground. California Highway Patrol says a man was under the influence and speeding when he crashed into the Mt. Murphy Bridge on Saturday. The bridge, which is the main route from the Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park to the Coloma Resort Campground, was severely damaged. Officials say the damage was so bad that the bridge is expected to be closed for several months. This means that several RVs on the east side over the river are now pretty much stuck – with the only alternative routes out being two narrow roads that are not easily navigated. The Coloma Resort is now coordinating a caravan with the sheriff’s office to escort those RVs out. The caravan is planned for next Monday, authorities say. Levi Nuesmeyer, a 37-year-old Placerville man, has since been arrested on DUI charges in connection to the crash.
COLOMA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman’s Ring Seemingly Exploded, Likely Saved Her Finger From Stray Bullet In Loomis

LOOMIS (CBS13) — It was a close call for one Loomis woman after a shooting outside her home. A stray bullet passed through the wall of her house and just grazed the ring on her finger. For Tasi Monforte, the rings she wears are now about much more than style. They’re about protection. Last January, she was folding laundry inside her home when she looked down and the ring on her finger had seemingly exploded. “It was a really loud bang,” she said. Outside her home on Angelo Drive, a group of teenagers was firing shots out of a car window, eventually leading police...
LOOMIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Early Morning Fire Tears Through Old Peach Tree Mall In Linda

LINDA (CBS13) — The building that housed the old Peach Tree Mall in Linda was scorched early Saturday morning, 35 years after barely surviving a disastrous flood. Shocking footage captured the fire tearing through the Feather River Center in Linda early this morning. “It’s been burned to the point where it’s going to have to be demolished and start over,” said Kyle Heggstron, Linda Fire Department Chief. Formerly the Peach Tree Mall, the Feather River Center was built in the 1970s. “I’ve got a lot of memories in this place,” said local resident Kevin Collosi. It was a once-thriving spot. “This used to be a happening...
LINDA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stanislaus Firefighter Badly Burned In Caldor Fire Returns Home From Hospital

PATTERSON (CBS13) — Thursday marked a big welcome home for a volunteer firefighter injured while fighting the Caldor Fire. Stanislaus County firefighter Richard Gerety left UC Davis Medical Center in style. He walked out of the hospital’s burn unit and straight into a fire engine for a two-hour trek home to Patterson. Gerety suffered serious burns over roughly 20% of his body after falling into a burned area. “Important day and it’s a good day. We’re getting Richard to come home,” said Fire Chief Jeff Gregory of the West Stanislaus County Fire Protection District. “He’s been here 30 days I think exactly today and it’s time for him to come home and be with his family.” Aside from being a volunteer firefighter, Gerety is also a tractor mechanic. So doctors worked very hard taking care of his hands so he could get back to work.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy