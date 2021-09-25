Stafford runs away from Coventry

STAFFORD — After a strong two-way performance for the Stafford High co-op football team Friday night, senior Mark McLaughlin’s work wasn’t done when the clock read zero.

The Bulldogs’ quarterback/linebacker went over and picked up the pylons and goal-line marker as he and his teammates made their way to the locker room following their 39-8 Pequot Conference Uncas Division win over the short-handed Coventry co-op.

“I don’t want anyone to think that I’m special or anything like that,” McLaughlin said. “All of us are in this together.”

McLaughlin certainly made an impression against the Patriots. He ran for three scores and threw for a fourth in the first half as Stafford (2-1) built a 25-0 lead while anchoring a defense that limited Coventry (0-2) to 23 yards in the opening 24 minutes.

By the time he and the rest of the starters took a seat late in the third quarter, he had 101 yards rushing on 10 carries and was 5-for-10 in the air for another 87 yards.

“I tried to work out as much as possible during the off year, build my body up so I could prepare for this,” McLaughlin said. “I feel much more powerful and explosive than I did my sophomore year.”

But as much as McLaughlin was tough to tackle with the ball, he was dangerous as a passer. His and the Bulldogs’ first two scores were set up by completions to his younger brother, Dylan. His touchdown pass went to Logan Briggs, the first of two scores for the All-State senior.

“Everyone thought Mark was a runner,” Stafford coach Brian Mazzone said. “That’s all I heard, ‘Mark can only run, Mark can only run.’ He’s a passer. He can throw the ball. I don’t think he’s been asked to before. So I’ve been impressed with the way the passing game has come together.”

But even after the impressive tally, Mazzone is still looking for other things to come together.

For starters, Stafford committed 10 penalties and missed three extra points. Remember, the Bulldogs were coming off last week’s one-point loss to Granby/Canton and no one knows what that loss could mean in the Class S rankings or Pequot standings in November.

“Our problem right now is we think we’re better than we are,” Mazzone said. “Our guys have a very high opinion of themselves. Because of that we’re not focusing on little things. Do I think we can be really good? I do. Until we focus on little things … It’s like not having the ball outs ready for practice, not have the locker room cleaned up. They think I’m crazy when I’m yelling about these things but they matter. That’s our problem.

“Sure the seniors went 8-2 as sophomores and 10-0 as freshmen. Those guys who got us there are gone.”

Tom Balanceau added the Bulldogs’ final touchdown. Stafford finished with 298 total yards with 211 yards on the ground on 22 carries. Nose tackle Jayden Woods, linebackers Caleb Ives, Chris Francis and Mark McLaughlin and safety Briggs starred.

Coventry got a fourth-quarter touchdown from Jeremy Peacock and 48 yards on the ground on 12 carries from Justin Thuotte. Quarterback Logan Wilson didn’t return for following an early second-quarter sack.

It was the Patriots’ first game since a season-opening 40-6 loss to Ellington on Sept. 10. Coach Tom Hammon, though, remains positive.

“We made a lot of progress,” he said. “It was that bad our first game. Don’t take anything away from Stafford. They were ready to go and we didn’t do what we needed to do.

“I know this is horrible to say after a loss like this but we’re getting better. I’ve got a very young team and we have a lot of injuries on the side.”

Coventry takes on SMSA at Falcon Field in Meriden a week from today. Stafford is back home next Friday to face Coginchaug.

COVENTRY (0-2) 0 0 0 8 — 8

STAFFORD (2-1) 12 13 14 0 — 39

S — Mark McLaughlin 6 run (Kick failed)

S — McLaughlin 2 run (Kick failed)

S — McLaughlin 5 run (Eric Wyse kick)

S — Logan Briggs 8 pass from McLaughlin (Kick blocked)

S — Briggs 18 run (Wyse kick)

S — Tom Balanceau 13 run (Wyse kick)

C — Jeremy Peacock 4 run (Justin Thuotte run)

ROCKVILLE 42, GILBERT 12. In Vernon, De’Shaun Perry rushed for 223 yards and scored five touchdowns as Rockville overcame an early deficit for the Pequot Conference Uncas Division win.

Perry reached the end zones on runs of 65, 12, 24, and 53 yards and added a 31-yard reception from quarterback Matt Ryan as the Rams (1-1) bounced back from last Saturday’s loss to SMSA and a 12-0 deficit Friday.

Gilbert (0-2) took a first-quarter lead as Frederick Camp scored on a 97-yard interception return and a nine-yard run.

From there it was also Perry and the Rams as the senior scored five straight touchdowns. Freshman Amir Knighton closed out the scoring with a 46-yard run as Rockville blew it open with 21 fourth-quarter points.

Ryan was 4-for-8 passing for 102 yards and a touchdown. Michael Naylor was 6-for-6 on extra points. Knighton (2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles 10 tackles), Malachi Mapp (12 tackles, 3 for loss), Nathan Palmer (10 tackles), and Carson Morgan (interception) were defensive standouts.

Rockville is off next week then visits Coventry on Oct. 8.

GILBERT (0-2) 6 6 0 0 — 12

ROCKVILLE (1-1) 0 14 7 21 — 42

G — Fredrick Camp 97 yard interception return (Kick failed)

G — Camp 9 yard run (conversation failed)

R — De’Shaun Perry 65 yard run (Michael Naylor kick)

R — Perry 12 yard run (Naylor kick)

R — Perry 31 yard pass from Matt Ryan (Naylor kick)

R — Perry 24 yard run (Naylor kick)

R — Perry 53 yard run (Naylor kick)

R — Knighton 46 yard run (Naylor kick)

EAST CATHOLIC 27, MONTVILLE 26 (OT). In Manchester, Jack O’Connor scored on a 10-yard run in overtime and Ethan Rainha added the deciding extra point as East Catholic earned the non-league win, the first for first-year coach Tommy Seaver.

The Eagles (1-2) tied the game in the fourth quarter when quarterback Matt Zazzaro found Aiden Mateo for a nine-yard touchdown and Colin Heslin for the ensuing two-point conversion.

Montville (0-2) took a 26-20 lead in overtime on a four-yard run by Myles Sarmiento but East Catholic responded with O’Connor’s run.

Zazzaro threw three touchdown passes, connecting with Ben Carso in the first quarter, Heslin in the second, and Mateo in the fourth.

East Catholic is at Lewis Mills Friday.

MONTVILLE (0-2) 7 7 6 0 6 — 26

E. CATHOLIC (1-2) 6 6 0 8 7 — 27

EC — Ben Carso 38 pass from Matt Zazzaro (Kick failed)

M — Bernard Hawkins 37 pass from Chas Terni (Kick good)

M — Hawkins 33 yd run (Kick good)

EC — Colin Heslin 7 pass from Zazzaro (Run failed)

M — Myles Sarmiento 1 yd run (Run failed

EC — Aiden Mateo 9 pass from Zazzaro (Heslin pass from Zazzaro)

M — Sarmeinto 4 run (Kick failed)

EC — Jack O'Connor 10 run (Ethan Rainha kick)