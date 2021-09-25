CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldogs boot Eagles for fourth straight victory

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA — Missoula County Stadium has become a very special place to Casey Kautzman. Two years ago, Kautzman booted a 37-yard field goal through the rain to give Butte High a 39-36 win over Missoula Sentinel at the buzzer. Friday night, Kautzman broke Butte High’s school record through the very...

bleedinggreennation.com

More bad news for the Cowboys ahead of their Week 3 game against the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season isn’t off to a great start. Not long after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game, news broke that they’d be losing two key starters in the near future. Starting wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he’ll miss three-to-five weeks. Starting right tackle La’el Collins, meanwhile, was hit with a five-game suspension that begins in Week 2.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles vs. Cowboys fourth quarter score updates

This is your fourth quarter thread for the 2021 Week 3 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys game. Join the discussion in the comments below. Here’s some basic information to help guide you through the game:. How to watch the game - TV schedule and online streaming information;. Follow me on...
NFL
Courier-Times

Trojan offense stifled in Eagles victory

ROYERTON – Playing in its third consecutive Homecoming game, the New Castle High School football team couldn’t spoil the party Friday night at Delta as it did the previous Friday at Yorktown. The host Eagles ran and passed their way to a 48-12 victory over the Trojans on their Homecoming,...
NEW CASTLE, IN
CBS Philly

‘Not Enough Today’: Eagles Fans Remain Hopeful Despite 42-30 Loss To Kansas City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The tension and excitement surrounding the match-up between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs was high, from the Eagles looking to improve their record to former coach Andy Reid coming into town. “You’re not in Kansas anymore, sorry Andy Reid,” fan Mighty G. told CBS3 ahead of the game. Unfortunately for those passionate fans, Sunday’s game didn’t turn out in their favor, with the Chiefs winning 42-30. Many fans were frustrated and even had their own bits of advice for the Birds. “I think the Eagles needed a little help. They got their offensive guard out with Lane Johnson,” fan Paul Barrett said. “That doesn’t help. They put in a good performance but not enough today.” Some feel more hopeful after the game was more competitive than they expected. Any hope of a comeback win was dashed after three Eagles touchdowns didn’t make it on the scoreboard due to penalties. “They keep calling on the calls on us and not giving us a break. It’s football,” Mighty G said. “I just want them to stop calling these corny calls.” The Eagles (1-3) head to North Carolina to take on the Panthers next Sunday.
NFL
Mount Airy News

Golden Eagles win third straight

Surry Central’s Dakota Mills (1) hugs assistant coach Ben Vogler after grabbing a 46-yard touchdown reception. Cole Butcher (3) drags an Elkin player down from one side while Graden Spurlin (77) hits him from the other side. Cory Smith | The News. Central’s Logan Priddy (7) and Dakota Mills (1)...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
High School
Education
Football
Sports
Selam Times-Journal

Selma, Southside each host homecoming games this week

Having vanquished an cross-county rival for the second time in as many tries this season, Southside now turns its eyes back toward the playoff race. The Panthers (4-1, 2-1) have three games remaining in Class 3A, Region 3, and coach Charles Moody believes Southside is in prime position to earn a home game to open the postseason.
SELMA, AL
Duncan Banner

Bulldogs get career night from Goldsberry in victory

Damian Goldsberry could get used to this – and chances are he’s going to get plenty of chances to do so. The Empire sophomore announced his arrival in high school Friday with a 201-yard, seven-touchdown performance – in one half – as the Bulldogs trounced outmanned Grandfield, 54-0, for a homecoming victory at Rick Johnson Memorial Field.
HIGH SCHOOL
BC Heights

Eagles Fall to Yale in Second-Straight Scoreless Game

Prior to a road loss at Clemson last Friday night, Boston College men’s soccer was on a hot streak. The Eagles had gone 3–0–1 in the four games before the loss, tallying seven goals on the unbeaten run. But under the lights in Death Valley, the momentum appeared to have faded away.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Bulldogs’ ground game carries them to victory

The Aberdeen Bulldogs saw their ground game came to life in their second-straight win, 26-21 on the road at Mooreville, this week after struggling in last week’s game against Calhoun City. “Our offense was able to show up and carry us this week,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “We were...
ABERDEEN, MS
Indiana Gazette

Red Dragons rack up fourth victory

PURCHASE LINE — Purchase Line’s Brady Syster dashed for 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Andrew Beer added 134 total yards and a pair of scores to help propel Purchase Line to a big second half en route to their 44-6 demolition of Penns Manor on Homecoming at Barry T Madill Field on Friday night.
FOOTBALL
ferrisstatebulldogs.com

Rogers Scores Twice As Bulldogs Top Timberwolves To Win Sixth Straight Contest

Midland, Mich. - The nationally #16 ranked Ferris State University women's soccer team ran their win streak to six games with a 2-1 victory over the Northwood Timberwolves in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) play on Friday (Sept. 24). Ferris State senior midfielder Bri Rogers scored both Bulldog goals...
SOCCER
lynchburgsports.com

Volleyball sweeps Ferrum for second-straight victory

Ferrum, Va. -- Khoury May registered 10 kills; Abbi Leeper added eight kills, six digs, and four aces; and University of Lynchburg's volleyball team cruised to a 25-20, 25-20, 25-10 sweep of Old Dominion Athletic Conference rival Ferrum on the road Wednesday evening. The Hornets hit .250 as a team...
FERRUM, VA
Lakefield Standard

Huskies sweep Eagles for seventh straight win

The Jackson County Central volleyball team won its seventh straight match Thursday, sweeping New Ulm by scores of 25-10, 25-9 and 25-8. JCC is now 11-2 on the season. Sadie Voss led the Huskies with 18 kills, 15 digs and eight ace serves and also had two blocks. Emma Haren...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Antelope Valley Press

Bulldogs top Eagles

LANCASTER — The Highland girls tennis team dominated singles play and won a majority of the doubles sets in a Golden League match against Lancaster at Antelope Valley College on Tuesday. The Bulldogs won eight of nine singles and five of nine doubles sets in a 13-5 victory over the...
LANCASTER, CA
Goldsboro News-Argus

Chargers defeat Eagles in straight sets

The Wayne Country Day Chargers defeated the Wayne Christian Eagles in straight sets Monday afternoon. All three sets in the match were dominated by the Chargers, and their play on the court started in the first set where the Chargers jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
SPORTS

