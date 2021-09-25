CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CT

Windsor overrun by Warren, St. Joseph

By Adam Betz / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x83VT_0c7ZIIKO00
Windsor High quarterback Elijah Cromartie (9) looks for an open man in the first half Friday against St. Joseph. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

WINDSOR — Maxwell Warren caught only five passes for the St. Joseph High football team Friday night.

But the senior made the most of each of them.

Warren caught three touchdown passes and finished with 183 receiving yards as the Cadets topped Windsor 45-22 in a non-conference Connecticut High School Football Alliance game at Jack O’Brien Stadium.

“He’s an outstanding player,” Windsor coach Rob Fleeting said. “I mean things come easy for him. I don’t think they’re easy, but he’s just so smooth with everything he does. He runs great routes, has great strides, great hands. He’s very, very good.”

Both teams entered Friday’s game regarded as top teams in the state. St. Joseph (3-0) was ranked No. 1 in The Day of New London state coaches poll and No. 2 in the GameTimeCT/New Haven Register state media poll while Windsor (2-1) was 10th in the coaches poll and received votes in the media poll.

“I think it was very important,” Fleeting said. “Sometimes, you’re to a point where you don’t think you have to work harder. So playing a game like this, it shows our guys that you had opportunities and you didn’t capitalize. So, what is the difference between a team that capitalizes and a team that doesn’t? It’s got to be more effort.”

The Cadets jumped out to a 14-0 lead midway thorough the first quarter following touchdown passes of 63 and 49 yards from Matthew Morrissey to Warren.

On the ensuing drive, Windsor drove down to the St. Joseph 14. But Shawn Bell’s fourth-and-1 rush was stopped at the line of scrimmage, giving the Cadets the ball.

On fourth-and-1 from its own 23, St. Joseph’s snap got by Morrissey. He recovered at the one, and his throw was called for intentional grounding, setting up the Warriors with a 1st-and-goal from the one. Two plays later, quarterback Elijah Cromartie punched it in to get Windsor on the board 52 seconds into the second quarter.

Warren’s third touchdown catch of the half made it a two-possession game once again, but Bell responded with a one-yard rush with 2:48 left to make it 21-14.

The Warriors got the ball back with 2:24 left in the half following an interception by Marlon Welsh, but Cromartie’s third-down pass was intercepted by the Cadets. The visitors drove down the field, completing the drive when Tyler daSilva scored from one yard away with 18.8 left.

“In games like this, you have to protect the ball,” Cromartie said. “We’re playing supposedly the best team in the state, so we’ve got to protect the ball. That’s on my end.”

In the second half, St. Joseph continued to pour it on. Riley Jordan’s three-yard touchdown rush and Logan Spoelstra’s 21-yard field goal made it a 38-14 after three, and Ethan Long’s seven-yard punt block return made it 45-14 in the fourth.

Cromartie found Jaion Williams for a score with 10.2 to play, and found him again on the two-point conversion to account for the final score.

The junior finished 19-of-39 for 260 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Bell had 51 rushing yards and 77 receiving yards. Teammates Corey Mackey and Elijah Lopez finished with 60 and 58 receiving yards, respectively.

All of Warren’s catches were in the first half. Morrissey finished with 268 yards and three touchdowns.

Windsor returns to action Friday when it travels to Wethersfield for a CCC Tier 2 contest. The Eagles received votes in both polls in Week 2.

“We just have to continue working hard in practice,” Fleeting said. “It’s always about what we do. We’ll have them ready. It’s about executing and working hard every day. I think they come and work hard every day, so we just have to execute.”

ST. JOSEPH (3-0) 14 14 10 7 — 45

WINDSOR (2-1) 0 14 0 8 — 22

SJ — Maxwell Warren 63 pass from Matthew Morrissey (Logan Spoelstra kick).

SJ — Warren 49 pass from Morrissey (Spoelstra kick).

W — Elijah Cromartie 1 run (kick failed).

SJ — Warren 9 pass from Morrissey (Spoelstra kick).

W — Shawn Bell 1 run (Jordan Crain pass from Cromartie).

SJ — Tyler daSilva 1 run (Spoelstra kick).

SJ — Riley Jordan 3 run (Spoelstra kick).

SJ — Spoelstra 21 field goal.

SJ — Ethan Long 7 punt block return (Spoelstra kick).

W — Jaion Williams 4 pass from Cromartie (Williams pass from Cromartie).

E. HARTFORD 31, GLASTONBURY 28. In Glastonbury, Nate Evans scored on a 12-yard run in the late stages of the fourth quarter to propel the Hornets to a CCC Tier 1 victory.

Glastonbury led 14-13 at the half but East Hartford quarterback Darrion Williams hit Kameron Massey for a 52-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to give the Hornets a 19-14 lead.

Glastonbury QB Drew Curto threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jack Hennessy to give the Guardians a 20-19 advantage after three quarters.

Williams scored on a 1-yard run to give the Hornets a five-point lead, but Jack Petrone answered with a 6-yard TD run to put the hosts back on top.

Glastonbury converted its two-point conversion attempt to extend its lead to 28-25, but the Hornets (2-1) had one last rally in their bones.

Williams finished 8-for-15 for 215 yards and two total touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground.

Petrone carried the ball 23 times for 132 yards and one touchdown for the Guardians (0-3).

EAST HARTFORD (2-1) 0 13 6 12 — 31

GLASTONBURY (0-3) 0 14 6 8 — 28

G—Jayden Sgro 59 pass from Drew Curto (Jack Niland kick)

EH—Kameron Massey 89 kickoff return (Nana Acheampong kick)

G—Sgro 50 pass from Curto (Niland kick)

EH—Nate Evans 66 kickoff return (conversion failed).

EH—Massey 57 pass from Darrion Williams (conversion failed)

G—Jack Hennessy 3 pass from Curto (conversion failed)

EH—Williams 1 run (conversion failed)

G—Jack Petrone 6 run (Sgro pass from Curto)

EH—Evans 12 run (conversion failed)

