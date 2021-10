The Mustangs played their second AAAA opponent of the early season Friday night as they hosted the North Branch Vikings. North Branch proved to be too tough as they overwhelmed the Mustangs 50-0. After only trailing 8-0 after the first quarter, the Vikings scored 28 points in the second quarter to take an insurmountable 36-0 lead into halftime. Mora couldn’t get anything going on offense only gaining a total of 80 yards. North Branch put up a total of 345 yards of offense, 279 of those yards were on the ground.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO