Freshman quarterback looking for long-term results for Huskies

By Neill Ostrout
Journal Inquirer
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2csWqL_0c7ZH9VJ00
UConn running back Kevin Mensah, shown fighting for yardage against Fresno State in August, and the offensive line will try to ease the pressure on freshman quarterback Tyler Phommachanh today. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian) Gary Kazanjian

STORRS — Prior to his making his first college football start, UConn quarterback Tyler Phommachanh had a good source to mine for advice.

His older brother Taisun, a sophomore quarterback at Clemson, had experienced exactly what his brother was going through.

“He just told me to stay calm, be yourself, stay positive, keep the guys up,” Tyler Phommachanh said this week as he prepared for start No. 2 of his collegiate career, a matchup with Wyoming today at Pratt & Whitney Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

Phommachanh was largely able to do just that last week against Army, albeit in yet another loss by the Huskies. Still, Phommochanh did give the UConn offense a bit of a spark and there are signs that things may be slowly improving for the program.

Taisun Phommachanh’s advice to his little brother, in addition to directions on how to be a better teammate and leader, was also to try and avoid being hit.

“He just told me ‘These guys are flying around. They’re just coming off the hashes. They hit way harder,’ ” Tyler Phommachanh.

This direction the younger Phommachanh had more difficulty adhering to. Tyler Phommachanh, though an excellent runner with the ball, didn’t do much sliding to avoid contact when he carried the ball.

That will change going forward, he insisted.

“Definitely learned that I’ve got to get down, not take so many hits,” Phommachanh said.

The Avon Old Farms graduate will have to keep his jersey relatively clean if UConn (0-4) is to have any chance to stay with Wyoming (3-0).

His teammates seem to think Phommachanh has the ability to do it, and have enjoyed seeing the 5-foot-10, 187-pound freshman take the field.

“He’s a big-play type of guy. It’s great to see a young guy like him from Connecticut going in there making plays,” UConn linebacker Jackson Mitchell said.

Though he had several passes dropped, Phommachanh was 11-for-26 for 109 yards against Army with one interception. He also ran for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

“Going over film I noticed things that I’ve got to clean up, big-time,” Phommachanh said. “There were some good and some bad and some ugly.”

Phommachanh became the third quarterback to start a game for the Huskies this season against Army, following Jack Zergiotis and Steven Krajewski. But the Huskies are seemingly going to stick with Phommachanh going forward.

“He’s putting the work in to make himself better,” UConn interim coach Lou Spanos said, praising Phommachanh’s efforts this week in practice.

Phommachanh may not have the strongest arm of the UConn quarterbacks — though his is by no means weak — but he has other attributes that make him the coaches’ choice.

“The athletic ability, the body control and also the speed to break it open in space,” Spanos said.

Phommachanh also has some leadership skills Spanos and his staff have spotted that perhaps bode well for the offense. He could be seen rallying the team, though it was already trailing badly, on the sidelines during the Army game.

“It’s just something that’s natural. I think that it’s something that we need,” Phommachanh said. “We need somebody on the sidelines that we can look to and who we can trust.”

Being a freshman quarterback in a Division I football game is rather difficult, but Phommachanh has experienced much tougher times recently, he says. His family suffered a pair of tragedies in December 2020 when Phommachanh’s grandmother died and the family’s house burned down just days after.

“It was hard for me. It was a hard time. I just try to keep positive at all times, stay up, and not show that I’m down,” Phommachanh said.

Manchester, CT

Manchester, CT
