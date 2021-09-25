CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville records second straight shutout victory

By Journal Inquirer Staff sports@journalinquirer.com
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 9 days ago

The Rockville High girls volleyball team earned its second straight shutout victory Friday.

Morgan Bogli had seven kills and Hannah Burg added nine aces and four kills to lead the Rams (4-2) to a straight set victory over visiting HMTCA in NCCC play. Game scores were 25-18, 25-11, 25-10.

Bryana Wilson had two aces and two kills and Franbelle Garay added seven digs to pace HMTCA (1-4).

TOLLAND 3, ENFIELD 1. In Tolland, the hosts dropped the first set but rallied to earn a CCC East victory. Game scores were 18-25, 25-21, 27-25, 26-24.

Monica DiPiero had seven kills, eight digs and two aces to pace Enfield (1-4). Cassandra Fortune added 21 assists, three kills and two aces. Tolland is 1-6.

WINDSOR 3, MIDDLETOWN 1. In Middletown, Amanda Romero provided eight aces, nine assists and nine digs to lead Windsor to a CCC interdivisional victory. Game scores were 25-10, 25-21, 19-25, 25-14.

Marina Inyatkin added seven aces, five kills and 20 digs for the Warriors (2-4).

Tori Miner had five kills and four aces to pace Middletown (0-5).

SOUTH WINDSOR 3, HALL 0. In South Windsor, Juliana Robinshaw produced five kills, three digs and two aces and Riley Castle added four kills and four aces as the Bobcats cruised to a CCC interdivisional victory. Game scores were 25-12, 25-16, 25-11.

Olivia Liegel provided 11 assists and three digs for the Bobcats (5-1). Hannah O’Brien had five digs to pace Hall (3-3).

