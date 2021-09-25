The Timbers’ defense and the importance of Larrys Mabiala

The Ravens went to Denver and took care of the undefeated Broncos, winning 23-7. RSR staff react to the win here. It wasn’t pretty, but we have to remind ourselves that the Ravens scored 23 unanswered after going down 7-0, and played much of the second half with a practice squad left tackle. They went to a very tough place to play and beat an undefeated team by 16. The good guys need Alejandro Villaneuva to heal up, and to hope that Ronnie Stanley gets back.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO