Daily Swim Coach Workout #556

By Dan Dingman
swimswam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily... SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Raspberry Pi

HIIT Workout Trainer

When James Wong felt that his workout routine needed a boost due to extended periods of having to work from home, he knew he needed to take action. “First of all, working from home all day long without going to the gym has taken a toll on my health,” he explains. “Secondly, as a machine learning practitioner, doing research on edge devices like Raspberry Pi and microcontrollers has always been fascinating to me, in the sense that the computational efficiency continuously pushes the boundaries of what we can achieve on a $30 computer with ML.”
WORKOUTS
TrendHunter.com

Wall-Mounted Workout Systems

The FRYCTION bodyweight frames are a durable, simplistic solution for athletes seeking out a way to work out from the comfort of home in a holistic manner. The frames work by being attached onto a wall and will go to work providing athletes with a place to perform a range of workouts that exercise the back, biceps, chest and triceps, depending on the variation. The high-quality construction of the frames means athletes can enjoy a comfortable workout experience in a dependable manner.
WORKOUTS
triathlete.com

One-Hour Workout: Ryan Bolton’s Anaerobic Endurance Swim

This week’s One-Hour Workout comes from Olympian turned coach Ryan Bolton, who’s no doubt currently celebrating the success of one of his pro athletes—Sam Long—who finished second at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship this past weekend. This swim workout, which totals just over 3,000 yards, comes from Bolton’s How To Get Race Ready in Six Weeks plan and is designed to help you build swim-specific strength and speed.
WORKOUTS
Fatherly

The Best Damn Bodyweight Workout

There’s a time and a place for complicated maneuvers, but your daily fitness routine isn’t one of them. A workout routine needs to first and foremost get done — and a daily turkish getup or Olympic lifting are probably not going to get you there. Fortunately, bodyweight workouts are an incredibly effective way to get fit, without ever leaving your living room. In fact, a new study in the International Journal of Exercise Science found that six weeks of bodyweight training (just 11 minutes of exercises, three times a week) was enough to significantly boost cardiovascular fitness and power output among participants. Other research in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research compared running at 85 percent aerobic max effort on a treadmill to bodyweight training and found exercises using your own weight provided nearly double the training stimulus, encouraging muscles to adapt and grow stronger, faster.
WORKOUTS
naplesillustrated.com

Drive-By Workouts with John Skokna

Ever wanted the gym to come to you? Thanks to COVID-19, certified personal trainer John Skokna started a mobile gym using a customized trailer. He takes his Skokna Strength Performance Unit to parks, driveways, and sports fields, where it folds out into a training area with squat racks, kettlebells, pull-up bars, and more. “Anything you can think of that you’d have in a gym can be found in my trailer,” Skokna explains. He believes the trailer can continue to help people meet their workout goals even as life and fitness return to normal after the pandemic.
WORKOUTS
ABC 4

Easy, simple workouts

Fitness guru, Kendra Strobel, joins Nicea to share her story and encourage viewers to get involved in her “Three Breaks” Fitness Program. Strobel introduced a term she called “Fitness Snacking” recommending that we trade our walk to the cupboard for a snack to instead take 5 to 7 minutes to exercise.
WORKOUTS
who13.com

Wellness Wednesday: chair workout

September is Healthy Aging Month and morning exercise has been shown to improve decision-making skills and overall cognition for the remainder of the day in older individuals. Strength Coach Danya Douglas Hunt shares some simple seated stretches anyone can do every morning.
WORKOUTS
KEVN

HealthWatch--Full body workout

There are plenty of things you can do to stay in shape at home. This week, Rapid City YMCA group exercise coordinator Nicole Craig has some great ideas to keep you going. “Hello. Today I’m going to demonstrate a full body hit workout, so that way you’re going to get some strength training in and some cardio in, all from the comfort of your own home. We’re going to start nice and easy with 30 jumping jacks, and they can be regular or half jacks. Out and in, alll the way up to 30. If you didn’t want to jump, just tap it out side to side. After the jacks, we’re going to have a nice easy squat position. You can be narrow, wide or sumo, doesn’t matter to me. I’m going to go with a nice neutral side squat. Down and up. Chest is high. Looking forward, just dropping the hips down. Knees are staying over the feet, not over the toes. 20 times. After those 20 squats, we going to go right down onto the ground for push ups. It doesn’t matter if you’re on your toes or your knees. A pushup is a pushup, so don’t let anybody tell you otherwise. Abs are tight so that back is flat. Hands can be narrow or wide as long as the chest comes right in between them. Up in that plank position. Down. Up. Or knees down, down, up. We only have to do ten for this round, so nice job. After those, we’re going to come back up for our lunges. Lunges, you can lunge forward or backward. I’m going to do a backward lunge because i happen to like that balance a little bit better. Feet are hop width apart. One leg goes back and we lunge down . As you lunge down, you want those legs to be in that 90-90 position. Knees.over ankles in the front, in the back knee pointing straight at the ground. So we’re going to do a total of 20. After those, you guessed it, ten more pushups. We’re going to finish this round up with some bicycles. Opposite shoulder into the opposite knee. After those 320 bicycles, we’re going to plant those feet down and then bridge, releasing that lower back, bringing those hips up as high as we can. And once we’re done with 20 bridges, we’re going to bring those hands back and finish with some good old fashioned curls. I’m Nicole Craig with the YMCA and HealthWatch.”
Military.com

Workout of the Week: The Double Ladder

The question of when to do a double ladder or a pyramid workout is a personal preference, but it also could be dependent on your current fitness abilities. If you are familiar with the PT pyramid, where you would go up each step of the pyramid until you reach a certain level and then repeat in reverse order, then a double ladder workout will make sense.
WORKOUTS
tching.com

Finding The Perfect Teas For Your Daily Workout Routine

Some research studies suggest that drinking green tea before exercising can be beneficial. In fact, a study involving 12 men found that drinking green tea before a workout increased fat burning by 17%, according to a report on Healthline. Teas are linked to many health benefits; such as boosting the...
FITNESS
FOX21News.com

Five minute workouts with Live Nourished Coaching & Training

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. The weather is cooling but that doesn’t mean it’s time to relax your fitness. Hally Brooke of Live Nourished Coaching and Training came in studio to...
WORKOUTS
twincitieslive.com

Finding Joy in Your Workouts

Finding the right workout routine is key for it to be successful. Fitness Expert Nickie Carrigan has some tips on finding the workout that will spark joy in your life. Mention TCL at The Warehouse and get a month-long membership for just $55.
WORKOUTS
podiumrunner.com

The Sisyphus Session Hill Workout

I love hill workouts. Running up and down a hill gives you the most bang for your training buck: power, strength, endurance, and speed — all wrapped into one workout. The Sisyphus Session adds mental toughness to that mix. For those who aren’t quite up to date on their Greek...
WORKOUTS
twincitieslive.com

Back-To-School Workouts

Ali Holman from Core Camper shared quick and easy workouts that you can fit in during the busy back-to-school season. For more about Core Camper, including their online classes, click here.
FITNESS
erienewsnow.com

Healthy Living: Shoulder Workouts

On this week's Healthy Living, Matt Pribonic from iRock Fitness shows different exercises you can do for your shoulders at home or at the gym. To learn more, watch the video above.
WORKOUTS
fitnessista.com

The Ultimate Guide for Prenatal Workouts

It’s important to maintain an active lifestyle while pregnant. Here is my ultimate guide for prenatal workouts, so you can exercise in the safest and smartest way possible. As always, check with your doctor before making fitness changes or beginning a new routine, especially while you’re pregnant. Benefits of Prenatal...
FITNESS
triathlete.com

One-Hour Workout: Taylor Spivey’s Swim Speed Set

This week’s One-Hour Workout comes from short-course star Taylor Spivey—and it’s a tough one! Spivey recently raced the Super League Triathlon Series, finishing eighth at Malibu this past weekend and rounding out the 2021 season ranked sixth overall. She was a national champion in surf lifesaving before taking up triathlon and, based on this swim workout, clearly still loves some intense swim action. Remember: this is a workout from a pro triathlete, so don’t be afraid to pare it back to suit your training and experience.
WORKOUTS

