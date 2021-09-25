Paul Lapkass 1964 - 2021

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Paul Lapkass, a resident of Lake of the Pines, on 9/6/21,after a three week battle fighting COVID. Paul was born in 1964 in Sacramento, was raised in Ukiah CA, and was a 1982 graduate of Ukiah High School. A 1987 graduate of UC Davis, he played football for the Aggies, worked as a Cal Aggie Host, and earned degrees in political science and psychology. In his most recent role as Senior Financial Advisor for Wells Fargo, he has served countless families and individuals for the past 23 years, helping them achieve their financial goals.