UTEP soccer blanks UTSA

EL PASO, TX — Jojo Ngongo buried a penalty kick in the 12th minute and Luisa Palmen delivered a career-high 10 saves (eight in second half) to help the UTEP soccer team (3-7, 1-2 C-USA) topple UTSA (5-4-1, 0-2 C-USA) at University Field Friday evening. It is the first conference win of the league slate for the Miners, who now find themselves tied for fourth in the C-USA West Division with five C-USA contests remaining. A top-five finish will propel them to the league tournament.