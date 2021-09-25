The growing gambling issues our culture faces

One of the most joyful aspects of the Black Cultural Zone is the Akoma Outdoor Market, held the first and third Sundays, weather permitting, at Liberation Park across from the Eastmont Town Center on a city-owned parcel. This Black-led farmers market features Black and brown vendors selling produce, honey, crafts, baked goods, teas and coffees, body care items, and much more. Food trucks, music, dance performances, and outdoor group fitness classes make it a gathering place, as well as the spot to pick up locally sourced items, or to donate a market bag filled with these items to an elder. Carolyn Johnson, the Black Cultural Zone’s executive director, played a huge role in bringing positivity and power to Liberation Park.
