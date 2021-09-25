The growing gambling issues our culture faces

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. Authorities were looking for 22-year-old Gabby Petito who went missing after traveling with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, in Wyoming in June of 2021. The FBI has now stated police found the 22-year-old. Officers found Petito’s remains, but a full identification has yet to be completed by the FBI. The human remains found in Teton County, Wyoming were stated to be consistent with the description of the missing adult. There is still information that has yet to come out about this missing person case. Laundrie has gone incognito because of the pressure to answer what is going on with this case. The search for Laundrie in Florida’s Carlton Reserve continues.

