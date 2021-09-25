WALB's Week 6 Locker Room Report

View more in
Football
Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss
Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
Texas A&M football: Gary Danielson says Jimbo Fisher is taking Aggies from 'finesse football' to contender
Texas A&M football is climbing back up the ladder under head coach Jimbo Fisher, with the the Aggies posting just their second AP Top 10 finish in 2020 since rattling off three straight from 1992-1994. And as A&M, with the No. 7 Aggies' eyes on an SEC title and more this season, heads into its Week 4 matchup vs. No. 16 Arkansas, some have taken the time to reflect on transformation the program has seen under Fisher as his team looks to record its first ranked win of 2021.
Dabo Swinney Details How NIL Has Affected Clemson Locker Room
The Tigers are having issues moving the ball and there are a lot of theories as to why. Clemson ranks at or near the bottom of the ACC in almost every major statistical category on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line hasn't lived up to expectations, the receivers have struggled to get separation and the quarterback play hasn't been anywhere close to what was expected with D.J. Uiagalelei taking over the job full-time.
Lane Kiffin retweets mugshots of Alabama students arrested on Ole Miss' campus
What are Lane Kiffin’s last-minute preparations before Ole Miss plays its biggest game of the season to this point? Retweeting Alabama students’ mugshots. Kiffin is an active Twitter user, as anybody who follows him knows (and likely even those who don’t follow him know, too). And he came across a tweet from somebody sharing that 4 Alabama freshmen had been arrested Thursday night for trying to steal signs from Ole Miss’ campus to take back to their school.
New York Post
The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake
Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
An Unwelcome Guest Has Returned to the Vikings Locker Room. Plus, Injury Updates Ahead of Week 3
After a turbulent 2020 season surrounded by COVID fears, the virus has shown its ugly face once again in the Minnesota Vikings locker room. Harrison Hand has officially been put on the COVID list, meaning there is doubt that he will suit up on Sunday against the Seahawks. Hand is...
Larry Brown Sports
Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama
Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
Another ESPN analyst weighs in on if Dabo's dynasty is done
The sky is falling in Clemson, according to Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality said Wednesday on the network's Get Up show that he believes Dabo Swinney's "dynasty is done." Thursday night (...)
Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young
Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
Nick Saban Reveals How Lane Kiffin “Frustrated” Him
Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban will face off on the football field once again this Saturday, but it will be Kiffin’s first game at Bryant-Denny Stadium since his days as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Ahead of Kiffin’s return, Saban opened up about what the Ole Miss head coach was like as...
Matt Corral Has Hilarious Message For Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin
Earlier today, Barstool Sports pointed out an interesting recruiting tactic employed by Lane Kiffin. Of his nearly 10,000 followers on Instagram, the Ole Miss head coach only follows one of them back: five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. In response to this realization, current Rebels QB Matt Corral sent a message...
NFL
Titans RB Derrick Henry, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray among NFL Players of the Week
Close victories and splendid statistics characterized Kyler Murray and Derrick Henry's Sundays in Week 2. It was of little surprise then that Henry and Murray brought home some accolades for their all-star efforts. Murray, the Arizona Cardinals' star quarterback, and Henry, the Tennessee Titans' standout running back, were named NFC...
Ohio State linebacker K'Vaughan Pope apparently quits team, angry tweets in middle of game against Akron
Ohio State is currently taking the Akron Zips behind the woodshed in Columbus, Ohio, but in the midst of it, there was a bizarre scene that played out involving Buckeye linebacker K’Vaughan Pope. Pope was attempting to come onto the field during a play and seemed to be waived off...
Did Dabo Swinney just hint at benching D.J. Uiagalelei?
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney commented on the status of quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei following Saturday’s loss to the North Carolina State Wolfpack. Life after Trevor Lawrence has not gone too well for the Clemson Tigers. Clemson fans thought the season-opening loss to the Georgia Bulldogs was bad, but then they saw their 27-21 double-overtime loss to the North Carolina State Wolpack on Saturday. That is due in part to the ineffective offense, who produced 214 total yards on the day.
Lane Kiffin calls out Ole Miss OC for giving team ‘rat poison’
Lane Kiffin knows the dangers of “rat poison” for a college football team. He learned all about it while serving under Nick Saban at Alabama. Unfortunately, some rat poison came from an in-house source at Ole Miss this week. Kiffin humorously called out Ole Miss’ offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby over...
If Kirk Herbstreit comment about LSU Football is true, Ed Orgeron has to be fired
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit made a comment about LSU Football during the College Gameday broadcast on Saturday that could be very concerning for Tigers fans. Herbstreit suggested that LSU players may not even be interested in playing football at this point. Herbstreit didn’t offer any inside information, but the fact this...
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney drops truth on D.J. Uiagalelei’s slow start
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers fell all the way back to No. 25 in the AP polls after their most recent loss to North Carolina State. Clemson is 2-2 and any dreams of going to the playoffs are already out the window for this year. With Boston College up next, Swinney looked at some of the early, yet fixable struggles from his quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, per 247Sports.com.
Division releases statement regarding locker room incident
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Madison County Public Schools has issued a statement regarding an incident that occurred after last Friday's football game against William Monroe High School. The statement calls conduct that was recorded in the locker room following the game "unsportsmanlike." In response, the school division is...
Contentious Calls Land Columbus-Area Refs Barricaded In Locker Room
The refs were reportedly barred into a locker room with a vending machine, apparently in response to contentious calls during a high school football game.
Pataula Charter Academy’s head football coach dies in crash
EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - Todd West, the head football coach for Pataula Charter Academy, died in a two-vehicle crash in Clay County Monday evening, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP). GSP said the crash involved a tractor and happened around 7:00 p.m. The school’s athletic director told us that West...
