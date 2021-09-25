CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, MA

Ballardvale Walking Tours

andoverma.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur newest Walking Tour.....Ballardvale Sunday, September 26 at 3:00pm Saturday, October 2 at 10:00am Explore Ballardvale with us on our newest walking tour. Hear the story of the Ballard family who started the grist and saw mills in 1688 that paved the way for the growth of "Ballard’s Vale." Learn about the many mills that lined the river and gave birth to the mill industry in Andover. Meet residents of the Vale and hear about how they lived. Discover a little-known murder that took place on Pole Hill. So many stories to explore! Registration is required. Please register on our website. Meeting location will be provided with registration.

