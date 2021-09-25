CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troy, AL

I just don’t get not taking vaccine

By Submitted Article
Troy Messenger
 9 days ago

So, I am continually amazed, or maybe dumbfounded is a better word, as to why folks are still reluctant to take the COVID-19 Vaccine. I had hoped that even the naysayers would get on board once the FDA approved the vaccine last month. I started really thinking back on my own experiences recently and tried to formulate a timeline of the vaccines I had received, and while some may think differently, I think I turned out OK. I tracked my vaccines to try and understand why the hesitancy of so many people refusing the Covid-19 vaccine.

www.troymessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, AL
Health
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
Local
Alabama Vaccines
City
Troy, AL
CNN

Why Kyrsten Sinema's tactics may backfire

(CNN) — Democratic hopes for passing big legislation through the Senate rely on Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Both have made things difficult for Senate Democrats because they are moderates who have been hesitant to pass big spending packages. But while Democrats are lucky to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

George Floyd statue in NYC defaced for second time

The recently unveiled sculpture of George Floyd in Union Square in New York City has already been vandalized. Blue paint was thrown on the bust of Floyd at around 10 a.m. Sunday, NBC New York reported. Police said security video shows a person mixing the paint behind the sculpture before defacing it and running away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis#Measles#Healthcare#Polio#Icu
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
CNN

McConnell's Supreme Court

(CNN) — Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed to the Supreme Court a year ago, gave a speech a few weeks ago in which she said the justices were not "partisan hacks." Justice Barrett did this at the University of Louisville, at the 30th anniversary celebration of a center named in honor of Mitch McConnell, Republican minority leader in the US Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy