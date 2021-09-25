Bartender-Quality RTD Cocktails

Cutwater Spirits canned cocktails brand released a regionally-inspired flavor to join its current available lineup: Orange Vodka Smash. The newest ready-to-drink flavor offers a mid-Atlantic classic made with Cutwater’s award-winning vodka and housemade orange soda. Newly available in Rhode Island via Atlantic Beverage Distributors and available in Connecticut via Mancini Beverage – Northeast Beverage of CT, Orange Vodka Smash is 7% ABV, gluten-free, and now available in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans. Cutwater Spirits is a San Diego-based distillery known for its awarded-winning canned cocktail of over 22 canned cocktail classics, made from its portfolio of bottled spirits that span nearly every spirit category, including tequilas, vodkas, rums, gins, whiskeys, mezcal and liqueurs. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. In 2017, Cutwater Spirits was established as a separate entity from the brewery, and now operates from a 50,000-square-foot distillery and production facility, which includes a world-class tasting room and restaurant. To date, Cutwater has earned over 1,600 awards across its portfolio of products and is distributed in 48 states.
Comments / 0