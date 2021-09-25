Bartender-Quality RTD Cocktails

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Laura McQuarrie
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Public Spirit creates ready-to-drink canned cocktails made with its award-winning Golden Aged Rum and Original Spiced Rum. There's the Rum & Ginger cocktail, which is described as spicy, zingy and fresh thanks to a combination of Original Spiced Rum , ginger beer and zesty lime. The canned Rum Punch boasts equal parts of the Golden Aged Rum and Original Spiced Rum, plus juicy notes from papaya, citrus fruits, bitters and soda for a tangy serve.

