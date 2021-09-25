CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Orioles' Conner Greene: Handed another loss

 8 days ago

Greene (1-3) allowed four runs on three hits and a walk while recording just one out as he took the loss Friday versus Texas. The 26-year-old struggled after Tyler Wells (shoulder) left the game having faced just one batter. Greene has taken all three of his losses this season in his last four appearances. He's yielded nine runs on 10 hits and two walks in 2.1 innings in that span. The right-hander's ratios have ballooned to a 7.25 ERA and 1.75 WHIP across 22.1 innings between the Orioles and the Dodgers.

