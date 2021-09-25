Orioles' Conner Greene: Handed another loss

Baumann (1-1) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts in two innings, taking the loss versus Boston on Saturday. The right-hander has found little joy in a long-relief role, as he's allowed 12 runs (11 earned) in his first 8.2 big-league innings across three appearances. Baumann had trouble in the fifth and sixth innings Saturday, with Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts driving in four of the five runs against him with an RBI single and a three-run home run. Baumann has mostly stuck to a regular pitching routine after working as a starter with Triple-A Norfolk and Double-A Bowie this year. He's typically pitched on the same day as Zac Lowther, which tentatively lines up Baumann to pitch versus Texas next week if he's not called upon during the three-game series versus Philadelphia.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO