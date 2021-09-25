Many Hudson Valley Bars Serving Beer From Gross, Dirty Taps

You may remember the "Murder Hornets"? Just another one of the doom and gloom stories that was 2020 (they were actually first detected in the U.S, in 2019), and now the giant aggressive insects have been spotted in the United States yet again. But have they made their way east to the Hudson Valley and other parts of the Northeast? Was one actually spotted in Orange County recently? Experts are saying no to this. Well, at least they haven't arrived east just yet.

