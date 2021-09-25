2022-2023 Dallas Stars Expect Busy Offseason

Hey, it could happen! In today's Hok Talk, we will go over a series of decisions and moves the Royals can make in order to field a baseball team that should be expected to compete for a playoff position in 2022. As I write this the Royals have 10 games remaining in the season. They only need to win four of them to guarantee losing fewer than 90 games. That is a massive leap from where they were in 2019 and a noticeable step even from their pace in 2020. It's easy to feel like things are going poorly because the Royals have been out of the playoff race for most of the season but the truth of the matter is, they have enough young talent still on this roster and they've quietly rebounded enough that it's not wholly insane to imagine a world in which the 2022 Royals complete for the playoffs. That isn't to guarantee anything. In fact, my scenario includes the Royals making a few decisions that would be at least a little out of character. But we're still learning about John Sherman's tendencies.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO