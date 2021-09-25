CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022-2023 Dallas Stars Expect Busy Offseason

By Patrick Smith
Dallas Sports Nation
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dallas Stars begin their 2021-2022 campaign at Madison Square Garden. This is the final year that some Stars players have in victory green. The front office has salary cap problems at the end of this year. General Manager Jim Nill has some tough decisions to make throughout the season. Lots of players need contract extensions or they could head somewhere else to play. Lots of talented players will become Unrestricted Free Agents (UFAs) if left unsigned. The offseason is still eight months away so there is still time to enjoy the current team.

