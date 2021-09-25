Wake Forest rolls against Virginia in first road game of the season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.— Wake Forest’s first road game of the season did nothing to stop its winning way. The Deacons (2-0 ACC, 4-0 overall) controlled throughout in a 37-17 victory at Virginia on Friday night, and they did so in a well-rounded outing. Wake Forest scored on its first seven possessions — four touchdowns and three field goals — while the defense kept Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong and his high-flying attack muted.journalnow.com
Comments / 0