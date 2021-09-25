CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police detain HNA’s founder Chen Feng, CEO Adam Tan days after breaking one of China’s biggest conglomerates into four units

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo top executives of HNA Group have been detained by China’s police, days after one of the country’s largest private conglomerates was broken down into four separate businesses following its bankruptcy restructuring. HNA’s founder and former chairman Chen Feng, and the former chief executive Adam Tan Xiangdong have been detained...

