William F. “Bill” Gerkins, age 89, of Ekron, died Thursday (9/23) at the Tender Touch Heart & Home in Elizabethtown. He is survived by his wife: Patsy A. Gerkins of Ekron; three sons: William Douglas Gerkins of Ekron, Jeffrey Scott Gerkins of Knoxville, Tennessee, Kyle Gene Gerkins of Bowling Green; and eight grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM ET Monday (9/27) at the Hill Grove Baptist Church in Guston, with burial in the Hill Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 pm ET Sunday (9/26) at the Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home and after 9 AM ET Monday (9/27) at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hill Grove Baptist Church or to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.